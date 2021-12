The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is here and we shall see all the cricketing stalwarts like Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson and many other prominent faces coming back to their respective teams to battle it out in the domestic tournament. The focus now shifts to 50-over cricket. In this article, we shall bring to you the full schedule with the date, timing, venue, live streaming details of the matches. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the domestic tournament. Hardik Pandya To Skip Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 For Baroda To Work On Fitness, Says Report.

So the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will witness the participation of 38 teams in the domestic tournament. These teams will be divided into six groups and will be played across seven cities including Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Mumbai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Jaipur. The teams are also divided into Elite and Plate League. The matches will be played in the robin round format. Here are the groups below:

Vijay Hazare 2021-22: Teams (Elite and Plate groups)

Elite A: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha

Elite B: Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Baroda, Bengal, Puducherry

Elite C: Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana, Hyderabad, Saurashtra, Uttar Pradesh

Elite D: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Kerala

Elite E: Assam, Goa, Punjab, Railways, Rajasthan, Services

Plate Group: Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Bihar

Check out the full schedule of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021:

Date Round & Group Matches Time (IST) Venue Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Odisha 9:00 AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group A Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir 9:00 AM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group A Himachal Pradesh vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group B Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu 9:00 AM St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group B Baroda vs Bengal 9:00 AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group B Karnataka vs Puducherry 9:00 AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group C Delhi vs Jharkhand 9:00 AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group C Haryana vs Hyderabad 9:00 AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group C Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group D Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group D Chhatisgarh vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group D Chandigarh vs Kerala 9:00 AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group E Punjab vs Rajasthan 9:00 AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group E Assam vs Goa 9:00 AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Group E Railways vs Services 9:00 AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Plate Group Bihar vs Mizoram 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Plate Group Arunachal Pradesh vs Tripura 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Plate Group Meghalaya vs Sikkim 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 8, 2021 Round I - Plate Group Manipur vs Nagaland 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group A Gujarat vs Odisha 9:00 AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group A Himachal Pradesh vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group B Baroda vs Mumbai 9:00 AM St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group B Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu 9:00 AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group B Bengal vs Puducherry 9:00 AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group C Delhi vs Hyderabad 9:00 AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group C Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group C Haryana vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group D Chhatisgarh vs Maharashtra 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group D Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group D Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group E Goa vs Rajasthan 9:00 AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group E Punjab vs Railways 9:00 AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Group E Assam vs Services 9:00 AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Plate Group Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Plate Group Bihar vs Meghalaya 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Plate Group Mizoram vs Sikkim 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 9, 2021 Round II - Plate Group Manipur vs Tripura 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group A Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh 9:00 AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir 9:00 AM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group A Odisha vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group B Baroda vs Puducherry 9:00 AM St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group B Bengal vs Tamil Nadu 9:00 AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group B Karnataka vs Mumbai 9:00 AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group C Hyderabad vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group C Haryana vs Jharkhand 9:00 AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group C Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group D Chandigarh vs Chhatisgarh 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group D Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group D Kerala vs Maharashtra 9:00 AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group E Goa vs Services 9:00 AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group E Assam vs Punjab 9:00 AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Group E Railways vs Rajasthan 9:00 AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Plate Group Sikkim vs Tripura 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Plate Group Bihar vs Nagaland 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Plate Group Manipur vs Meghalaya 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 11, 2021 Round III - Plate Group Arunchal Pradesh vs Mizoram 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh 9:00 AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group A Gujarat vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group A Jammu & Kashmir vs Odisha 9:00 AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group B Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu 9:00 AM St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group B Baroda vs Karnataka 9:00 AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group B Bengal vs Mumbai 9:00 AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group C Jharkhand vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group C Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group C Delhi vs Haryana 9:00 AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group D Chandigarh vs Madhya Pradesh 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group D Chhatisgarh vs Kerala 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group D Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group E Punjab vs Services 9:00 AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group E Goa vs Railways 9:00 AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Group E Assam vs Rajasthan 9:00 AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Plate Group Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Plate Group Meghalaya vs Mizoram 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Plate Group Nagaland vs Tripura 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 12, 2021 Round IV - Plate Group Bihar vs Sikkim 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group A Jammu and Kashmir vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group A Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha 9:00 AM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat 9:00 AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group B Bengal vs Karnataka 9:00 AM St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group B Mumbai vs Puducherry 9:00 AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group B Baroda vs Tamil Nadu 9:00 AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group C Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group C Delhi vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group C Hyderabad vs Jharkhand 9:00 AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group D Kerala vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group D Chandigarh vs Maharashtra 9:00 AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group D Chhatisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh 9:00 AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group E Assam vs Railways 9:00 AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group E Rajasthan vs Services 9:00 AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Group E Goa vs Punjab 9:00 AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Plate Group Meghalaya vs Tripura 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Plate Group Manipur vs Sikkim 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Plate Group Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 14, 2021 Round V - Plate Group Mizoram vs Nagaland 9:00 AM Jaipur KNOCKOUTS Dec 21, 2021 1st Pre-Quarterfinal TBC 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 21, 2021 2nd Pre-Quarterfinal TBC 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 21, 2021 3rd Pre-Quarterfinal TBC 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 23, 2021 1st Quarterfinal TBC 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 23, 2021 2nd Quarterfinal TBC 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 23, 2021 3rd Quarterfinal TBC 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 23, 2021 4th Quarterfinal TBC 9:00AM Jaipur SEMIFINALS Dec 25, 2021 1st Semifinal TBC 9:00 AM Jaipur Dec 25, 2021 2nd Semifinal TBC 9:00 AM Jaipur FINALS Dec 27, 2021 Final TBC 9:00 AM Jaipur

Live Streaming Details:

Star Sports has the official rights for broadcasting the games. The fans who are not able to watch the match on TV can surely tune into Hotstar Disney+ as they will bring the online telecast details of the games. The official account of the BCCI will also bring to you the live updates of the match.

