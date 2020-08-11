Former Indian international, Anju Jain celebrates her 46th birthday on August 11, 2020 (Tuesday). A former wicket-keeper batswoman, Jain represented India in over 50 women’s one-day internationals. She is also a former India women’s team captain and led the country at the 2000 Women’s Cricket World Cup. As she celebrates her 46th birthday, take a look at some lesser-known facts about the former Indian women’s cricketer.

She began her career with Air India and played for their women’s team in the Indian domestic cricket circuit. Jain is among the few women’s cricketers to have appeared in four consecutive World Cup tournaments. She captained the Indian team in the 2000 women’s World Cup and was also part of the 2005 side that played the World Cup final. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

Anju Jain was born in Delhi on August 11, 1974

Jain (8) has captained the Indian women’s cricket team in the fourth most number of World Cup matches after Mithali Raj (21), Shanta Rangaswamy (12) and Diana Edulji (10)

She holds the record for most dismissals (31) by an Indian wicket-keeper in World Cup tournaments and is third in overall list

Anju Jain has played the fourth-most number of matches (24) in World Cup tournaments by an Indian women’s cricketer

She is the only Indian women’s cricket captain to have kept wickets

Jain holds the record for most dismissals (81) by an Indian wicket-keeper in WODIs

Anju Jain holds the international record for most stumpings (51) by a wicket-keeper in WODIs

Post her cricket retirement, Anju Jain has stepped into coaching. She coached the Indian women’s team and is currently the coach of the Bangladesh national women’s team. In the past, Jain has also been associated as a coach with Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Tripura and has helped with the development with several young cricketers. Happy Birthday Anju Jain!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).