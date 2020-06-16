Wahab Riaz Announces Return to Test Cricket: Shahid Afridi and Other Pakistan Cricketers Who Came Out of Retirement As Well

Veteran Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz, who announced his retirement from Test cricket last year, is ready to make a comeback in the longest format of the game during Pakistan upcoming tour of England. Team’s head coach Mishbah-ul-Haq revealed that the pacer has approached him, saying that he’s open to come out of retirement and serve his national team in the white jersey. As of now, the left-arm pacer has claimed 83 wickets in 27 Test matches which includes two five-wicket hauls. However, the 34-year old played his last Test way back in October 2018 and hence, playing a five-day game again will not be easy for him. Wahab Riaz Ready to Come Out of Test Retirement During Pakistan Tour of England 2020.

Playing continuously helps a player get into the grooves and thus, players tend to lose their sheen after missing out from the game for a particular period of time. Nevertheless, breaking retirement is certainly not a new thing in Pakistan cricket. Before Riaz, there were many other cricketers of the nation who came out of retirement in order to serve the national team again. Have a look. Shoaib Akhtar Praises Wahab Riaz's Decision to Return to Red-Ball Cricket.

Imran Khan

The current Prime Minister of Pakistan is one of the best all-rounders to have stepped onto the cricket and his numbers speak volume of his capabilities. The talismanic player bid adieu to the game post the 1987 World Cup. On popular demand, however, Imran made a comeback at the age of 39. The legendary cricketer rose to the expectation as he guided Pakistan to their World Cup title in 1992.

Javed Miandad

Miandad is arguably the best batsman produced by Pakistan. Famous for hitting a last-ball six against Chetan Sharma, the right-handed batsman has guided the Men in Green to many memorable victories. 10 days after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Miandad made a comeback following a conversation with the then Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto who wanted the veteran to play the 1996 World Cup.

Shahid Afridi

The former all-rounder might boast off a sensational record in international cricket. However, his retirement plans were always riding on a roller coaster. After being appointed as the Test captain in 2010, Afridi announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after leading his side in just one Test. He also announced his retirement from all forms of cricket post the 2011 World Cup but only to make a comeback again. He finally played his last international match for Pakistan in 2016.

Coming back to Riaz’s comeback, the 34-year-old enjoyed a sensational campaign in the 2019 World Cup in England and he’ll eye to replicate his heroics again. The speedster has been named in Pakistan’s 29-member squad for the tour. However, with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Hasnain being in the squad, it will be interesting to see if Wahab will get the opportunity to don the white jersey again.

