New Delhi, June 21: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his confusion regarding the discussions surrounding England all-rounder Moeen Ali's use of a spray to alleviate pain in his finger. He further said if the same had been done by a batter, nobody would have even taken note of it. "Don't understand so much chatter around Moeen Ali using spray on spinning fingers to numb the pain. Only issue is he should have informed the umpires, but if the batsman gets a blister under the gloves, and he gets a spray. Will anyone even notice. Same logic, think about it ? #Ashes2023," Harbhajan posted on Twitter.

During the 89th over of Australia's first innings at Edgbaston Moeen was seen applying a drying agent to his bowling hand at the boundary line while fielding to deal with the blisters. Ashes 2023: Australia, England Dock Two WTC Points Each for Slow Over Rate in 1st Test, Fined 40%.

As a result, he was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game and was fined 25 percent of his match fee from the first Ashes Test against Australia.

