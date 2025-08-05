After an exciting Test summer at their home, England under coach Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes are all set to tour Australia for the Ashes 2025-26. This will be a big Test for England at one of the toughest places for a visiting team in Test cricket. They have not won against Australia away from since 2010-11 and the results of the last tour in 2021-22 were rather forgettable. But under new coach and captain who have represented the team with a brand of cricket, they will believe and fancy their chances. Australia, on the other hand, have lost the World Test Championship final against South Africa, but recovered well by securing a white-wash against West Indies. They are undergoing some changes in their team too but even then, they will be confident under captain Pat Cummins to hold their fort against Stokes and co. Meanwhile, you can download the PDF file of Ashes 2025-26 schedule for free, which has the venue details of the five Tests as well as match timings. Ashes 2025–26: Prime Minister’s XI To Face England XI in Two-Day Pink Ball Match at Manuka Oval.

England national cricket team just ended a grueling Test series against India, which ended in a rather frustrated 2-2 draw. England won the first and the third Test. Was agonisingly close to winning the fourth and the fifth but missed out on both narrowly with India winning the last Test and leveling the series. Since 2018, England have not won a series against India and Australia either home or away. They have lost to India away in 2021 and 2024. Drawn against them in 2021-22 and 2025 at home. Against Australia, they won the last series back in 2015 after which they lost 2017, 2021 Ashes away from home and drawn Ashes 2019 and 2023 at home. They will look to change their fortunes when they take on their arch-rivals away from home in Ashes 2025-26. Fans eager to get the entire schedule of the Ashes 2025-26, will get the complete information here. IND vs ENG 2025: England’s ‘Bazball’ Fails Against India, Australia, Time for Rest Ahead of Ashes 2025–26?

Ashes 2025-26 Full Schedule With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Date Match Time (In IST) Venue November 21 1st Test 8:00 AM Perth December 4 2nd Test 10:00 AM Brisbane December 17 3rd Test 5:00 AM Adelaide December 26 4th Test 5:30 AM Melbourne January 04 5th Test 5:30 AM Sydney

Like the India series in the last Australia summer, the Ashes will commence with the match at Perth. It will be followed by the day-night pink ball Test at Brisbane. Then the visiting team will clash against the hosts in the three iconic venues in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The Melbourne Test match will commence on the boxing day. Given the last series had too much restrictions due to COVID, fans expect a more thrilling clash this time.

