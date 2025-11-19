Mumbai, November 19: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has called Brendan Doggett’s rapid rise a “hot streak,” stating that he's all set for his potential debut. Starc also mentioned that being the last of Australia’s big-three fast bowlers to stand made him feel "old," but he strongly supported the team’s depth to succeed in The West Test from Friday. During a smooth training session at Perth Stadium on Wednesday, Starc was playing exceptionally well, and Doggett — the preferred choice to replace the injured Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood — delivered a deadly ball spell. Ashes 2025–26: Australia Stand-In Captain Steve Smith Injured in Nets but Quick Return Calms Fears Ahead of 1st Test.

Without Hazlewood and Cummins, Doggett is now the leading candidate to play, with Queenslander Michael Neser added to the squad only after Hazlewood was ruled out.

“It’s good to see the depth in the squad. We know what Scotty Boland can do, Doggy is coming in off a hot streak and (Michael) Neser has been around for a while,” Starc was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

Doggett, who will become the third Aboriginal cricketer to play Test matches for Australia if he makes his debut, first joined a national squad during the 2018 tour of the UAE to face Pakistan.

His journey from a domestic fast bowler to a potential Ashes debutant was accelerated when he led South Australia to a Sheffield Shield victory last summer. The 31-year-old relocated to Adelaide from Queensland, having developed his skills through Premier Cricket rather than through traditional talent pathways as a young player. Ashes 2025–26: Greg Matthews Says Australia Spinner Nathan Lyon Will ‘Define His Legacy’ Against England.

He started this season with a six-wicket haul and took five wickets in his first two red-ball matches. Doggett also presents a potential option to share the new ball with Starc, who mentioned he was uncertain about his opening partner. The 31-year-old practised against potential debutant Jake Weatherald and WA all-rounder Cam Green during the session, two days before the match.

“I remember that tour back in the UAE. It was myself, Ness, Doggett and (Peter) Siddle for that Pakistan series. Obviously, Brendan was a lot younger and rawer then but we knew what he was about. Since then he’s made the change to South Australia, he’s come in red-hot he’s had a good couple of weeks, we all know what he’s capable of and the skills that he presents and being a little bit older than back in 2018 he’s probably a little bit more comfortable, he’s been around the group, so really excited if he gets his opportunity this week to see what he can do in the Test arena,” he added.

Australia’s Wednesday session was interrupted by lightning in unusual scenes, heightening the drama of the blockbuster series. Early in the session, all-rounders Cam Green and Beau Webster each took catches as part of a slips cordon during fielding practice on the outfield. Ashes 2025–26: Ricky Ponting Selects His Australia Playing XI Against England in 1st Test.

Marnus Labuschagne also trained at third slip as Australia considers selecting either Green and Webster together or opting for specialist opener Jake Weatherald. The responsibility for making this decision — selection chair George Bailey — practised his skills by throwing balls for the fielding cordon.

