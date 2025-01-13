After a one-year hiatus, the thrilling and exciting Asia Cup will be back in action in 2025. this time in the T20I format. The Asia Cup, which is hosted every two years, gets hosted in the format the next World event is in. So ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the Asia Cup will be in T20 format. Ahead of that, Sony Sports Network, released an exciting promo for the competition featuring the star cricketers like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, although the former has already retired from the format. Netflix’s ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan Documentary’ On Indo-Pak Cricket To Be Released on February 7.

Asia Cup T20 2025 Promo Released

Epic rivalries, thrilling finishes, and unforgettable moments - the #AsiaCup has always delivered 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 cricket! 🏏 💥 And now you can watch it unfold on #SonySportsNetwork, the 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 of the Asia Cup. 📺 pic.twitter.com/DA5fOyFWjB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 13, 2025

