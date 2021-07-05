The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is likely to held in December this. The mega players auction was initially proposed to be held after the IPL 2020. However due to coronavirus pandemic the mega auction was postponed and now will be held ahead of IPL 2022. And in that view the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing a roadmap. IPL 2021 Will Tentatively Start in 3rd Week of September, 10 Doubles-Headers in Three-Week Window, Says BCCI Official.

As per a report in Times of India, ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions each of the franchise would be allowed to retain a maximum of four players. It is reported that a team can either retain three Indian players and one overseas player or two Indian players and two overseas players.

"Some players may like the idea of not wanting to be retained and will want to head into the auction pool. That's because there's an increase in the salary purse and two new teams are being added. So, there'll be a rush to grab talent. Expect some leading Indian cricketers to forward their names for the auction,” a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Apart from the IPL 2022 mega auction, it is reported that the upcoming season will have two extra teams as well and that will take the number of participating teams to ten.

