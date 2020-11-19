Just when the team India is all set to start their ODI, T20I and Test series against Australia after the entire COVID-19 pandemic here is a piece of news, that would bring smiles on the faces of Australian fans. Australia has jumped past India to claim the top spot on the ICC World Test Championship. Tim Paine’s team has so far won three series, seven games and lost a couple of matches. One of their matches ended with a draw and they have 296 points in their kitty. Owing to their winning percentage of 82.2 per cent, they have jumped past India and are placed on number one of the points table. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Likely to Play India vs Australia ODI & T20I Series on Rotational Basis to Manage Workload.

Virat Kohli and men are placed on number two with 360 points in their kitty. The Men in Blue have won four series, winning seven games. They have lost a couple of games. Their win percentage is 75 per cent. England is placed on number three with 292 points in their kitty. The International Cricket Council has shared the latest points tally on social media. Check out the tweet below:

🇦🇺 Today's announcement means Australia jump past India to claim 🔝 spot in the ICC World Test Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Pjitqfu2pg — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2020

Bangladesh is placed on the last spot of the points table as they have not won a single series. The team has lost three games not winning a single match. Talking about the Indian team, they will play their first match against Australia on November 27, 2020.

