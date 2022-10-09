Australia and England continue their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup as they face off against each other in a three-match T20I series. The AUS vs ENG 1st T20I will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth on October 09, 2022 (Sunday) as they aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia vs England, 1st T20I 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming Online, Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Get Free Live Telecast of THAI-W vs MLY-W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Ausyralia are the defending World Champions and head into this game on the back of a successful series display against West Indies. Aaron Finch will be hoping that his team can build on the momentum. Meanwhile, England themselves produced a sensational series win away from home against Pakistan and will be aiming to do the same.

When is Australia vs England 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs England 1st T20I will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth on October 09, 2022 (Sunday). The AUS vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 01:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 01:10 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs England 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the AUS vs ENG 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD to watch Australia vs England 1st T20I match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs England 1st T20I 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs ENG T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch live streaming of Australia vs England 1st T20I 2022 online. Jio users can watch AUS vs ENG free live streaming online on JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2022 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).