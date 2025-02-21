One of the biggest rivals in world cricket, the Australia national cricket team and the England national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns in their first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Australia vs England match will be the fourth of the eight-nation tournament, second among teams in Group B, and the first of the tournament at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both sides have big names but are coming from recent losses or rather after being whitewashed in the last ODI bilateral series they played. Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of AUS vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Australia cricket team are being led by their legendary batter Steve Smith, with the World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins ruled out due to injury. The side has been through sudden big changes ahead of the tournament, so with a new combination in the squad, they will be in some tough tests. England cricket team are in no better post, after a brutal 3-0 ODI series defeat in India. The Three Lions will also have to take better approaches to get back to winning ways.

The Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, February 22. The weather in Lahore during the game is expected to be cool, pleasant, and sunny, in short perfect for cricket. There is no chance of rain, so no natural interruption is expected. The weather would be around 21 degrees Celsius when the game starts and might dip up to 14 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AUS vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is expected to be slow as usual. The fast bowlers might find it tough to find good bounce, however, spinners might feel the conditions to be ideal. The wicket is expected to be a bit tough for batting during the Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game, with the first-innings average score in ODIs hitting around 253.

