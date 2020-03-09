Australian Players Celebrate ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Title Win With Katy Perry, Sophie Molineux Steals the Show (Watch Video)

Australian players with Katy Perry (Photo Credits: @cricketcomau/Twitter)

Australian women's cricket team was in a party mood and why not as they defeated India in the final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This was Australia record fifth T20 World Cup title as they dished out a comprehensive performance to crush India in the final. The Australian team's celebration was made extra special as pop star Katy Perry performed for the team. Shefali Verma Consoled by Smriti Mandhana & Others After She Sobs Uncontrollably as India Loses the T20 World Cup 2020 Finals Against Australia (Watch Video).

Australian women's team members joined the American pop singer and showed off their dancing moves. However, it was Sophie Molineux who stole all the limelight thanks to her scintillating dance moves.

Cricket Australia shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "World Cup champion and dance sensation Sophie Molineux had quite the night with her new mate Katy Perry!"

Here's the video

World Cup champion and dance sensation Sophie Molineux had quite the night with her new mate Katy Perry! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Td61HGSzQP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 9, 2020

Molineux later revealed that she couldn't believe that she shared the stage with the pop star. "Yeah, I woke up and had to watch it three or four times to get my head around the fact that I was for one -- out there with Katy Perry, and two dancing and pretty much taking her off stage so I could take centre stage. But she was awesome with us, She embraced the fact that she had 15 other back-up dancers with her. But yeah, it was pretty special," said Molineux.

Australia batting first posted mammoth 184 for four in their allotted 20 overs and then bundled out India for just 99 runs to successfully defend the title by 85 runs.