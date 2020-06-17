Ayanti Reang Dead: Timir Chanda, Tripura Cricket Association Secretary, Says, We Have Lost an Upcoming Talent

In a shocking tragedy, Tripura U-19 women’s cricket team player Ayanti Reang was found dead at her residence. According to vernacular daily ‘Syandan,’ the 16-year-old budding cricketer was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Tuesday night. Some speculations are Ayanti has committed suicide. However, no official word regarding her demise has come out. The incident took everyone by surprise as Ayanti was reportedly doing good and was expected to play at a higher level in the future. Saddened by the incident, Tripura Cricket Association secretary Timir Chanda said that Ayanti was a brilliant player and the state has lost an upcoming talent. Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home.

“She has been part of the state team from Under-16 days. She was quite promising. The news has left us in deep shock,” Chanda was quoted as per saying by PTI. Further in the interaction, Chanda was asked if Ayanti had some mental issues. To which she replied: “She was doing perfectly fine till last season and then everything was closed because of the lockdown. We conducted some online classes but we were not aware of her family problems.”

Youngest of the four sisters, Ayanti hailed from the Reang tribe from Tainani village which is about 90 kilometres from state capital Agartala. She was the part of Tripura Under-19 women team in the past year and also played a T20 tournament for the state. With being just 16, many touted Ayanti to take giant strides. However, the gentleman’s game will not further be able to witness Ayanti’s blitzes.

