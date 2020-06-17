Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Ayanti Reang Dead: Timir Chanda, Tripura Cricket Association Secretary, Says, We Have Lost an Upcoming Talent

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 06:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Ayanti Reang Dead: Timir Chanda, Tripura Cricket Association Secretary, Says, We Have Lost an Upcoming Talent
Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In a shocking tragedy, Tripura U-19 women’s cricket team player Ayanti Reang was found dead at her residence. According to vernacular daily ‘Syandan,’ the 16-year-old budding cricketer was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Tuesday night. Some speculations are Ayanti has committed suicide. However, no official word regarding her demise has come out. The incident took everyone by surprise as Ayanti was reportedly doing good and was expected to play at a higher level in the future. Saddened by the incident, Tripura Cricket Association secretary Timir Chanda said that Ayanti was a brilliant player and the state has lost an upcoming talent. Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home.

“She has been part of the state team from Under-16 days. She was quite promising. The news has left us in deep shock,” Chanda was quoted as per saying by PTI. Further in the interaction, Chanda was asked if Ayanti had some mental issues. To which she replied: “She was doing perfectly fine till last season and then everything was closed because of the lockdown. We conducted some online classes but we were not aware of her family problems.”

Youngest of the four sisters, Ayanti hailed from the Reang tribe from Tainani village which is about 90 kilometres from state capital Agartala. She was the part of Tripura Under-19 women team in the past year and also played a T20 tournament for the state. With being just 16, many touted Ayanti to take giant strides. However, the gentleman’s game will not further be able to witness Ayanti’s blitzes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ayanti Reang Ayanti Reang Dead Timir Chanda Tripura Cricket Association Tripura Cricket Association Secretary
You might also like
Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home
Cricket

Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home
Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa CC: Get Free Telecast Details of GHC vs VCC With Match Time in India (IST) Online
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa CC: Get Free Telecast Details of GHC vs VCC With Match Time in India (IST) Online
Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC
Cricket

Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC
Alan Jones, Glamorgan Legend, Gets His England Test Cap Back 50 Years After Debut
Cricket

Alan Jones, Glamorgan Legend, Gets His England Test Cap Back 50 Years After Debut
Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home
Cricket

Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home
MS Dhoni Shocked and Shattered Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Reveals 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Director Neeraj Pandey
Cricket

MS Dhoni Shocked and Shattered Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Reveals 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Director Neeraj Pandey
Happy Birthday Shane Watson: Chennai Super Kings and Others Wish the Former Australian All-Rounder As He Turns 39
Cricket

Happy Birthday Shane Watson: Chennai Super Kings and Others Wish the Former Australian All-Rounder As He Turns 39
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement