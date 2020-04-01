Azhar Ali Donates PKR One Million to Prime Minister Relief Fund for Fight Against COVID-19, Urges Fans to ‘Play Their Part’ Too

Azhar Ali captain of Pakistan. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world, forcing many countries to go in lockdown. In this time of crisis, many prominent sports personalities displayed a great sense of responsibility and made significant donations in different funds which are supporting the poor and affected people. Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali also joined the list as he announced to donate PKR One million to the Prime Minister relief fund for the battle against coronavirus. Almost 2000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan and to tackle that, PM Imran Khan set up a relief fund and urged people to donate. Shahid Afridi Distributes Disinfectant Material, Food Among Needy; Spreads Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus in Pakistan.

“I will be donating PKR one million to the Prime Minister relief fund for COVID19. In these testing times we should all play our part in what ever capacity.. May Allah forgive us and protect everyone Ameen,” wrote Azhar Ali on the micro-blogging website. Netizens were also delighted seeing the noble step of the right-handed batsman and they heaped praises on him.

I will be donating pkr one million to the Prime Minister relief fund for COVID19. In these testing times we should all play our part in what ever capacity.. May Allah forgive us and protect everyone Ameen — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) March 30, 2020

Before Ali, former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi also came forward for the fight against the pandemic and necessary disinfectant material and food for the poor people. The likes of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh also lauded Afridi’s effort to combat the infection.

Meanwhile, just like many other nations around the world, sports in Pakistan also came to a halt amid the global health scare. The 2020 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was the last tournament which was played in the country and that also was called off in between owing to the disease.