In a shocking press conference, a woman has made many najor allegations on Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam. He accused the cricketer of exploiting her for ten years and giving false promises of marriage. The woman claimed to be Azam’s school friends who helped the batsman financially during his tough times. She even said that the now 26-year-old proposed her for marriage in 2010, and they eloped for a court wedding next year. However, Babar, who led Pakistan in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2012, changed his mind after getting selected in the national team. Seventh Pakistan Cricketer Tests Positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand, T20I & Test Series Under the Scanner.

“The person, who’s been doing the wrong with me is none other than Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. I am related to Babar from the time when he wasn’t a known person in the cricket world,” the lady told to 24NewsHD.

“As time went along, my understanding with him deepened, and we even had plans of getting married. But our families were against it. So, we decided for court marriage. In 2011, he helped me flee from my place, and promising me of court marriage; he used to keep me in rented places. I requested Babar to get married, but he kept delaying it,” she stated.

Watch Video:

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me" Video courtesy 24NewsHD pic.twitter.com/PTkvdM4WW2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2020

Further in the press conference, the woman revealed that Babar threatened to kill her before she went to the police. She also accused Babar of physically assaulting her. The woman requested the public to support her and punish the star batsman.

For the time being, however, it remains to be seen if Azam reacts to such big accusations or not. As of now, he’s in New Zealand for three T20Is and two Test matches, starting from December 2. Notably, the tour is also under dark clouds with as many as seven Pakistan players testing positive for COVID-19 virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).