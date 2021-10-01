Babar Azam has gone past Virat Kohli to score his sixth ton in T20 during Central Punjab vs Northern, National T20 Cup 2021 match which is currently underway in Rawalpindi. He an unbeaten knock of 105 runs from 63 balls slamming 11 fours and three sixes. He batted with a stunning strike rate of 166.67. With this, he went on to equal the record of Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson on the list of batters with the most T20 hundreds. Furthermore, he went on to go past the tally of Ahmed Shehzad and Kamran Akmal. Babar Azam Becomes First Pakistan Captain to Score 150 in ODIs, Achieves Feat During ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI 2021.

Both Pakistani batsmen have five centuries in the shortest format of the game. Talking about the records, Babar Azam now has six centuries in 194 games, whereas Rohit Sharma, has the same number of 100s in 353 games. Virat Kohli on the other hand has five centuries from 315 matches. Babar Azam's fine form is quite good news for all Pakistani fans as he is part of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

Tweet by Pakistan Cricket Board:

However, Babar Azam's ton could not help the team as they lost the match by six wickets. It was Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz who built a solid inning and scored 91 and 41 runs respectively. Asif Ali's cameo of 28 runs from 14 deliveries came in handy for the team and with this, Northern ended up having the last laugh.

