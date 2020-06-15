Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Babar Azam's calmness gives him edge over Virat Kohli, says Saqlain Mushtaq

Cricket IANS| Jun 15, 2020 10:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Babar Azam's calmness gives him edge over Virat Kohli, says Saqlain Mushtaq
File pictures of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lahore, June 15: Hailing both as great batsmen, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq stated Pakistan's current white-ball captain Babar Azam's calmness gives him the edge over India skipper Virat Kohli. Azam has been compared with Kohli a lot in recent times due to their consistent performances with the bat and ability to lead the team from the front. Although, Saqlain conceded that it is not right to compare the two cricketers considering Kohli has been in the game longer, he did laud Azam's calm persona on the field.

"Both are great players, with a great technique, and are mentally very strong. They have the hunger and passion to score lots of runs," Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. "Kohli is more aggressive while Babar is humble. Babar's calmness gives him edge over Virat Kohli if we look at what sports science teaches us. Babar Azam Best Batsman Than Virat Kohli on Current Form: England Bowler Adil Rashid (Watch Video).

"But comparing Babar with Kohli is unfair because the latter has been performing for a very long time, all over the world," he added. Saqlain was recently appointed as Head of International Player Development as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre's restructuring.

According to a PCB press release, he will be responsible for identifying, developing and preparing players so that they could go on to become world-class cricketers. "This is a big responsibility for me and I will try to ensure that I leave no box unchecked. Identification of problems and implementation of their solutions will be my top priority while working with PCB," Saqlain said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Babar Azam Indian skipper Pakistan Cricket Saqlain Mushtaq Virat Kohli
You might also like
Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Cricket

Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Virat Kohli at the Moment Has Won Nothing as a Leader, Says Gautam Gambhir
Cricket

Virat Kohli at the Moment Has Won Nothing as a Leader, Says Gautam Gambhir
This Day That Year: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Helped India Defeat Bangladesh in Second Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

This Day That Year: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Helped India Defeat Bangladesh in Second Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
Cricket

'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement