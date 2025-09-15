Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025: The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will cross punches against the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 Group B match on Tuesday, September 16. Afghanistan have played one match so far in the competition and have started with a win. Meanwhile, for Bangladesh, it is a do-or-die opportunity. They have one win and one loss under their belt and a loss in this game can ensure they are knocked out. Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Read below to get the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan best fantasy playing XI prediction. When is IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs United Arab Emirates Match Preview.

Bangladesh have only been able to secure a victory against Hong Kong. They have lost the moment they faced a slightly tougher opposition in Sri Lanka. Their batting largely relies on Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy. In case these four don't fire, huge pressure gets piled up on Jaker Ali and Rishad Hossain to deliver. Against Sri Lanka, the top order crumbled quickly, specially against spin. With Afghanistan in-front of them, who have three world-class spinners, Bangladesh will have a tough job in terms of batting, Afghanistan, meanwhile, are not a very explosive batting side, and Bangladesh's can challenge them with their crafty pace attack.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das (BAN).

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Tanzid Hasan (BAN)

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG), Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (AFG), Taskin Ahmed (BAN). Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Respond To Reporter's Question on On-Field Aggression During IND vs PAK Match Amid Troubled India, Pakistan Relations (Watch Video).

Who Will Win BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Bangladesh are not a quality batting side. Although they can get themselves in and manouvre their way to par totals, they lack power hitters and they barely had the grip on the method to hit quality bowlers. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Allah Ghazanfar will be tough challenge for their batters. Bangladesh boast of a strong seam attack, but the Afghanistan batters have dealt skillfully against some quality seamers in the recent past across various leagues. In terms of firepower and the spin-attack depending on the conditions, Afghanistan have a slight upper hand and they are likely to win.

