BAN vs WI Live Streaming Online: International cricket will return to Bangladesh after the COVID-19 halt as they’ll host West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday (January 20). The Bangla Tigers will take the field as firm favourites as they have named a strong squad with Shakib Al Hasan back in the national team after serving a year ban for failing to report a fixing approach. On the other hand, the visitors will miss services of many key players, including regular skipper Kieron Pollard, who made themselves unavailable for the series. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2021. BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

The Tamim Iqbal-led side must be high on confidence as they have all their bases covered. With skipper Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar in the ranks, the home team has a potent batting line-up. At the same time, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasab, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossan are the big names in the bowling department. On the other hand, West Indies, led by Jason Mohammed, have an uphill task on hand as most of their players are rookie. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021 match will get underway on January 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and the game is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI will not be telecast live in India since there are no official broadcasters for Bangladesh vs West Indies series. Fans can, however, keep themselves updated with the match by following the social media pages of both teams.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI match on FanCode app. Fans can follow the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam

West Indies Squad: Joshua Da Silva(w), Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed(c), Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Kjorn Ottley

