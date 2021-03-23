After battling it out in Test and T20Is, India and England lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With India and England being the first and second-ranked team in ODIs, the opening encounter is set to witness a tight contest between the bat and the ball. Along with that, however, the game would also see a battle of brothers. Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal are joining forces for the Men in Blue while England have services of Curran brothers – Tom and Sam. India vs England Score Updates of 1st ODI 2021.

Interestingly, all these players are all-rounders and would be raring to make a mark in the contest. Hardik is one of the finest all-rounders going around in white-ball cricket, and England should be aware of his prowess. While the dasher can score runs rapidly in the death overs, his knack of taking wickets makes him a great asset. On the other hand, his elder brother made his ODI debut in this game and has a point to prove. Like Hardik, the southpaw is also very well able to clear the ropes, and his left-arm spin can restrict the opposition’s scoring rate. Krunal Pandya Gets Emotional After Receiving ODI Cap From Brother Hardik.

Speaking of the Curran brothers, both are fast-bowling all-rounders with different working hands. While Tom is a right-arm pacer, his younger brother Sam is a southpaw. Both Tom and Sam are known for their accurate bowling styles and big-hitting abilities. Hence, England will have to count on them to get over the line.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan opted to field after winning the toss. With Joe Root, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes not featuring in the series, others indeed have some big boots to fill. However, they don’t have any shortage of match winners with Ben Stokes, Jason Roy and skipper Eoin Morgan in the ranks. On the other hand, India are without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).