IND vs ENG Live Score Updates: After some exciting battle in T20Is, India and England cross swords in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Having clinched the Test and T20I series, Virat Kohli’s men must be high on confidence, and they’ll look to extend their winning run. However, they are up against the top-ranked ODI side, who have been brilliant in white-ball cricket in the last few years. Moreover, England would be redemption, and the Men in Blue can’t afford to put a foot wrong. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live score updates of IND vs ENG 1st ODI. India vs England Live Streaming Online 1st ODI 2021 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.

With big names like Joe Root, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer not participating in the series, the visitors indeed have some big boots to fill. However, there’s still no shortage of match-winners in the England line-up. Dashers like Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are proven stars of his format, whereas Sam Billings, the likely replacement of Root, has an excellent opportunity to make a mark. The bowling line-up, however, doesn’t look that potent in the absence of Woakes and Archer. Mark Wood will have the onus to lead the pace attack while Adil Rashid will handle the mantle in the spin department. India vs England 1st ODI 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Pune: Check Pitch Report of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Speaking of India, Virat Kohli, on the eve of the game, confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open for India. Hence, KL Rahul might well sit out with Rishabh Pant taking over the wicket-keeping duties. Hardik Pandya’s elder brother and all-rounder Krunal is expected to receive his maiden ODI cap alongside Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Not to forget, this series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with 30 points up for grabs. England are currently third in the team standings with three wins in six games, whereas the Men in Blue are reeling at 10th place, having lost their previous ODI series against Australia by 2-1.