Mumbai, February 2: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has established an independent inquiry body to assist its Anti-Corruption Unit in probing a slew of corruption allegations over the last couple of weeks in the Bangladesh Premier League. This marks the first official corruption investigation in the BPL since 2013 as the league faces challenge with delayed player payments and ticketing controversies.

"As part of its ongoing efforts, the BCB is in the process of establishing an Independent Inquiry Body to further support the ACU in its investigations. The BCB remains dedicated to ensuring a fair and transparent cricketing environment, and will continue to take all necessary actions to safeguard the integrity of the sport in Bangladesh." a BCB press release said.

Recent media reports have alleged instances of corruption, naming specific players and matches, although these claims have not yet been substantiated by the BCB's ACU.

"The BCB has also come across media coverage regarding potential anti-corruption concerns about the BPL. The Board reiterates its firm commitment to upholding the integrity and spirit of the game," added the release.

"The BCB strictly adheres to the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for Participants and maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in any form. The BCB anti-corruption unit is continuously monitoring all matters relating to integrity within Bangladesh cricket, addressing them with due confidentiality and discretion."