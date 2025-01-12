The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai. Bangladesh became the third nation after England and New Zealand to announce their line-up for the much-awaited eight-nation tournament. Veteran Najmul Hossain Shanto continues to lead the side. In a shocking move, legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who remains suspended from his bowling in domestic and international cricket, was not included in the Bangladesh squad. Liton Das was also left out, whereas experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah were included. Bangladesh are slotted in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

Bangladesh Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

