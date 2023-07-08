Following Bangladesh's defeat in the series opener against Afghanistan, a lot of developments took place in Bangladesh cricket. However, as we near the start of second ODI, majority of those developments have been reversed. Tamil Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket after the BAN vs AFG 1st ODI but reversed his decision after the involvement of country's Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the BAN vs AFG second ODI takes place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and has a start time of 01:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). For BAN vs AFG live streaming online and live TV telecast details of the second ODI, you can scroll down. ‘Can’t Say No to the Honourable Prime Minister’ Tamim Iqbal Reverses Decision to Retire From International Cricket After Meeting Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

Even though Tamim Iqbal have reversed his retirement decision, he won't feature in the remaining ODIs against Afghanistan. Litton Das will lead the hosts. Afghanistan took a 1-0 lead in the three match series after 17-run win in a rain-affected match.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series will not be available on TV in India. So fans looking to watch BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI on TV will not get live telecast on any channel.

How To Get Online Live Streaming of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023?

The good news for fans is that BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI will be available in India via live streaming online option. Fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023 match on the FanCode website and mobile app. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match.

