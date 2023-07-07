Tamim Iqbal has reversed his decision to retire from international cricket after a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The veteran had sent the whole of Bangladesh cricket in shock after his sudden decision to retire from international cricket but now has changed his decision in a dramatic turnaround. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the meeting between Tamim Iqbal and Sheikh Hasina was also attended by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon and former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. Litton Das to Lead Bangladesh for Remainder of ODI Series Against Afghanistan Following Tamim Iqbal’s Retirement.

Tamim Iqbal Reverses International Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamim Iqbal (@tamimofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)