Bangladesh vs Netherlands Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction: The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will look to continue its winning run against the Netherlands National Cricket Team in the BAN vs NED 2nd T20I 2025. Once again, it will be the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet that will host the BAN vs NED T20I match and it promises to be an exciting one, one that can determine the fate of the BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series. A victory for the Bangladesh National Cricket Team will see them take an unassailable 2-0 lead and win the series, while the Netherlands National Cricket Team would hope to keep the series alive by securing a victory in this match. BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025: Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed Help Bangladesh Clinch Eight-Wicket Win, Go 1–0 Up in Three-Match Series (Watch Video Highlights).

It was Litton Das, Saif Hassan and Taskin Ahmed who starred in Bangladesh, securing an eight-wicket victory in the BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025. Batting first, the Netherlands National Cricket Team were restricted to 136/8 with Taskin Ahmed taking four wickets (4/28) and Saif Hassan scalping 2/18. Saif Hassan then contributed with the bat as well, hitting 36* runs off 19 deliveries while Litton Das struck an unbeaten 54 off 29 as Bangladesh got past the finish line with ease, in just 13.3 overs. Bangladesh would look to prepare well for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament with another victory, which would give them a lot of confidence. PNG Cricketer Kipling Doriga Arrested, Charged With Robbery During ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League in Jersey; To Remain in Custody After Court Denies Bail.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20I Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Litton Das (BAN), Scott Edwards (NED)

Batters: Max O'Dowd (NED), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Teja Nidamanuru (NED)

All-Rounders: Rishad Hossain (BAN), Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Aryan Dutt (NED) and Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Who Will Win Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team has been in good form in the shortest format of the game and it would not be surprising if they register another victory and win the series 2-0 with one game to spare. If the performance in the BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025 is anything to go by, Bangladesh have once again shown how dominant they are at home and can be expected to make the most of familiar conditions and register another victory. The Netherlands National Cricket Team is also quite capable of stunning Bangladesh, but for that to happen, they need to put up a massively improved performance across three departments, which is certainly possible but not expected against favourites Bangladesh.

