Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team: Bangladesh have been dominant in the ongoing three-match T20I series against the Netherlands, having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead, and will look to notch up yet another clean sweep at home, when both teams clash in BAN vs NED 3rd T20I 2025. While Bangladesh will see their bowlers take center stage, the Netherlands have been marred with a lack of experienced players in the XI, contributing to their losses thus far. BAN vs NED 2nd T20I 2025: Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain Help Bangladesh Seal Series With Nine-Wicket Victory Over Netherlands (Watch Video Highlights).

Both matches of the ongoing T20I series have seen the Bangladesh national cricket team notch up one-sided wins, where the host won the first T20I by eight wickets, and then claimed the second contest by a better margin of nine wickets. This tour is important for the Netherlands, as this series kicks off the Dutch national cricket team's preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match BAN vs NED 3rd T20I Date Wednesday, Sept 3 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will face the Netherlands National Cricket Team in the third and final match of the ongoing T20I series on Wednesday, September 3. The BAN vs NED 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, and commences at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). 17-Year-Old Cedric de Lange Added to Netherlands Squad for Bangladesh T20I Series.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2025 T20I series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch BAN vs NED 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast. For the BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series online viewing option.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20I 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights of the BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs NED 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But it is not available for free; fans would require a match pass worth Rs 25. Bangladesh will look to continue their good form and take home the series 3-0.

