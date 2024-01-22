Kevin Pietersen came up with a strong message, calling for an end to all speculations following Virat Kohli's decision to sit out of the first two Test matches against England due to personal reasons. As is the case, such developments often give rise to a lot of speculations about what could have led the player to take this call and in Kohli's case, it is no different. Pietersen, in a post on 'X', wrote, "If a sportsman pulls out for personal reasons, RESPECT IT! End of!" Not just Kohli but a day ago, England's Harry Brook pulled out of the India test series citing personal reasons. 'Respect Virat Kohli's Privacy' BCCI Requests Media, Fans From Speculating 'Nature of Personal Reasons' Behind Indian Cricketer's Absence From First Two Tests Against England.

Kevin Pietersen's Post On 'X':

If a sportsman pulls out for personal reasons, RESPECT IT! End of! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)