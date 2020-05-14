BCCI Develops Mobile App for Virat Kohli and Co, Comes Up With Four-Stage Process for Players' Fitness Amid Lockdown

File picture of Virat Kohli with the coaching staff (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With cricket related actives suspended in India due to coronavirus lockdown, Indian cricket team players have been following specially designed workout to keep themselves fit both physically and mentally. The work out varies from player to player depending on the infrastructure available to him. As per a Times of India report, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has developed a special mobile application to keep track players' fitness. Apart from it, the cricket board has designed a four-stage programme as well. Not Having IPL 2020 Would End Up With a Revenue Loss of About INR 4000 Crore: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

The four stages include programmes based on complete lockdown, partial lockdown, resumption of normal life and last, resumption of cricket. "It's a step-wise process that's been put in place, and the secretary (Jay Shah) is reviewing the progress on a daily basis. What we've tried to do is divide this process into different phases. Aspects pertaining to physical and mental health of our cricketers, professional assistance online, monitoring of diets, fitness sessions etc are being conducted on a daily basis," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal was quoted as saying by TOI.

As per the report, BCCI coaching staff is interacting with players on a daily basis. "Our coaching staff is in regular touch with all the team members and conducting these sessions with all the players. As and when the situation permits, with the relaxing of norms, we will begin with skill-based training in local stadiums. We will keep reviewing the program dynamics subject to relaxation in lockdown norms so that, as and when cricket resumes, they can return to the field," Dhumal added. When Will Live Cricket Return? Tracking the Possibility of Resumption of Sport Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri commended BCCI for its efforts amid lockdown. "It was extremely important to get going with this and the BCCI has done an excellent job in putting all of this together. The lockdown has not been easy on anyone, and the same goes for the cricketers. But the thing is, when cricket resumes, these boys will have to be at their best right from the word go. So, a lot of effort has to go into this, in whatever way possible. Secondly, it's rare for anybody associated with the Indian team to get this kind of time to self-introspect, think about your own game and body, identify elements that have worked and that haven't and go about accordingly," Shastri said.