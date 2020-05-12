Not Having IPL 2020 Would End Up With a Revenue Loss of About INR 4000 Crore: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

BCCI. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Arun Dhumal has said that if Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) doesn't take place, it will lead to massive revenue loss for the Indian cricket board. Dhumal in an interview with Cricbuzz also said that every bilateral series that the Indian team misses leads to money loss. "We'll be able to assess it once we know when we're going to start [the cricket]. As of now, every bilateral that we miss, we'll be losing money. And if we're not able to organise IPL then that'll lead to a big hit. Not having an IPL would end up with a revenue loss of about INR 4000 crore," Arun was quoted as saying.

The BCCI treasurer also said that BCCI's priority at the moment is the safety of the cricketers. "Priority for BCCI is health and safety of the cricketers, nothing else. Once there is an opportunity available, there is a window, we'd like to organise it [IPL]. There is an 8-year FTP that has already been chalked out by the ICC that is there till 2023. Now every cricket board will be struggling because of the virus," Arun said.

"Everybody needs to sit across a table and work out their strategies on how to bring cricket back and how to make up for their losses because all of the boards are going to be suffering these losses and it would affect everyone, and it would impact everyone, all the stakeholders. Once the cricket resumes, we'll talk it out with all the boards and help each other and revive world cricket," he added.

Arun also refuted the reports of BCCI thinking of fielding two different teams simultaneously in order to cover up for the losses. "These are all media speculations, we have not thought about it. Whenever we have to send the team, we try and send the best squad available to us. We haven't mulled over this idea and this needs to be worked out with the broadcaster also, you have to certainly make compromises if we're going ahead with two teams.

"We need to think through this and see what best can be done. We have many, many thoughts as of now. We need to discuss all of this with counterparts in ECB, CA and all other boards and then we'll work out a strategy," he said.