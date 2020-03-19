BCCI Shares MS Dhoni's Pic, Fans Say, ‘We Want Him Back for The ICC T20 World Cup 2020’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

MS Dhoni might have been out of action for a while now, but is still in the news for his off the field activities. Dhoni was last seen in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 during the match against New Zealand. Post which the fans are waiting to see the former Indian captain back into the squad. Now, the BCCI shared an adorable smiling snap of MS Dhoni and garnered several reactions from the fans. They followers demanded that they want MS Dhoni back into the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2020. The mega event is said to be held later this year in October and Australia is all set to host the mega-event. MS Dhoni's India Comeback 'Depends' on Performance in IPL 2020, What if T20 League is Cancelled This Year?

During the ICC World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni had scored 50 runs against New Zealand but was slammed for his slow innings. Post this, it was rumoured widely that the former Indian skipper would hang up his boots from international cricket but Ravi Shastri said that Dhoni donning the international colours would depend on how his IPL 2020 season would turn out. For now, check out the tweet by the BCCI and a few reactions below:

BCCI’s tweet

Smile is the way to be 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ugUwyLVpj4 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2020

Reactions

Miss you legend Mahendra singh Dhoni — pramod KC (@Me_pamodkc) March 19, 2020

Another one

Waiting for this moment Thala! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lZZRuc6bJu — Kangkan Sarma (@imKangkanSarma) March 19, 2020

We want him back

We want him back for T20 World Cup — Ａ₷んíℳ (@Ashim93451092) March 19, 2020

Last one

Need him back:) — Varshath Kumar (@kumar_varshath) March 19, 2020

Major sporting events across the world have come to a standstill in the wake of coronavirus. The IPL 2020 which was about to begin on March 29, 2020, has also been postponed to April 15, 2020. The Chennai Super Kings also went on to cancel their practice session after the outbreak of the disease.