Jofra Archer turned 27 on Thursday (April 1), and wishes poured in for him from all over the world. On the occasion, several Rajasthan Royals players also extended greetings to the speedster in a video posted on the franchise’s official Twitter handle. England all-rounder Ben Stokes also featured in the special video but he wished Archer with a pinch of humour. Stokes, who’s known to share a close bond with Archer, sarcastically pulled the pacer’s leg for injuring himself through the fish tank. For the unversed, the pacer accidentally dropped a fish tank on his hand and subsequently went under a finger surgery. Jofra Archer Birthday Special: Quick Facts to Know About the England and Rajasthan Royals Pacer.

Thus, the star pacer will also miss the first few games for RR in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Notably, Archer was in red-hot form last season and even bagged the Man of the Tournament award despite Rajasthan’s poor campaign. However, the Men in Pink will miss his services in few games this season, and Stokes couldn’t stop himself from sarcastically taunting Archer. After wishing him a “happy birthday,” Stokes asked Archer to rest his hands and “stop dropping fish tanks on your hands”. Responding to all wishes, Archer wrote, “Be back soon” alongside several heart emojis.

Watch Video:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be back soon 🥺 https://t.co/yDAOoWza6t — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the Jaipur-based franchise suffered their worst campaign last season, finishing last in the team standings. Following the side’s disappointing performances, the franchise released their skipper Steve Smith with Sanju Samson given the leadership role. RR will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12.

