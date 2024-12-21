Mumbai, December 21: Former India head coach Sanjay Bangar believes that the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the perfect opportunity for Virat Kohli to rise to the occasion and reestablish himself as the fulcrum of India’s batting lineup. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy locked at 1-1, this match is crucial for India’s hopes of clinching the series and solidifying their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: Star Cricketer's New Look Revealed Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024-25 in Melbourne, Video and Pics Go Viral.

Kohli’s form has been a mixed bag in the ongoing series. While his century in Perth played a pivotal role in India’s victory, his performances in the other matches have been underwhelming. With just 126 runs across six innings at an average of 30, Kohli has failed to maintain consistency. Excluding his Perth hundred, he has scored only 26 runs in five innings.

Speaking to Star Sports, Bangar highlighted the technical challenges Kohli has faced, particularly with deliveries outside the off-stump. Australian bowlers have effectively targeted this weakness, forcing Kohli to make errors. However, the former Indian cricketer stressed that patience and a calm approach at the crease could be Kohli’s antidote to these struggles.

"Sometimes you need to keep your status as a batter in control a little. When you surrender slightly to the game, spend a little time, ease out in the middle for some time, wait for the bowler to come to you, and do not go yourself towards the bowler, that's the sign of a big player," Bangar said. Ravindra Jadeja ‘Hopeful’ About India Finding Better All-Rounder After Ravi Ashwin’s Retirement, Says ‘We Need To Move On’.

The MCG offers Kohli a stage that has been kind to him in the past. With 316 runs at an average of 52.66 at this venue, Kohli has fond memories, including a majestic 169-run knock in the Boxing Day Test of 2014. The conditions in Melbourne - famed for offering bounce and carry - align with Kohli’s strengths, making this match a golden chance for him to rediscover his form.

Bangar added that Kohli needs to focus on playing deliveries close to his front pad, a method that could help him regain rhythm and fluency. "Play as many balls as possible close to your front pad and then the runs will flow. It’s not that he hasn’t scored runs; he scored a century three innings ago.

“Virat’s role in this high-stakes encounter could be the difference-maker. He has done it before at the MCG, and there is no reason why he can’t do it again," Bangar pointed out. Ravi Ashwin Responds to Virat Kohli's 'Emotional' Post After Star All-Rounder Retired from International Cricket, Writes 'I Will Be Walking Out With You to Bat At the MCG'.

The draw in Gabba Test showcased India’s resilience, but it also underlined the batting woes of experienced players like Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma. With the series evenly poised, a strong batting performance in Melbourne is critical. Kohli, in particular, will need to lead from the front to set the tone for the rest of the lineup in Melbourne.

