Virat Kohli has had a new haircut ahead of the IND vs AUS 4th Test in Melbourne in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The star cricketer hardly misses his fashion game as well and this time he is all set to sport a new hairstyle. Virat Kohli had his hairdo at 'The Barber Club' in Melbourne and celebrity barber Jordan Tabakman took to Instagram to share a video of the Indian cricketer having the haircut. "THE KINGS NEW CROWN 👑 @virat.kohli always a pleasure my man," he wrote while sharing the video which has gone viral on social media. Jordan Tabakman had styled Virat Kohli in the past as well. Virat Kohli, who scored a century in the Perth Test, will look to bounce back into form when the IND vs AUS 4th Test starts on December 16. Australian Media Reports Heated Exchange Between Virat Kohli and Local Journalist After Star Cricketer Arrived At Melbourne Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Virat Kohli's New Haircut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Tabakman (@jordantabakman)

Pics of Virat Kohli's New Look

THE NEW LOOK OF VIRAT KOHLI...!!!! 👑 - The Stunning looks of King Kohli. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/h9UCdeSg0y — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) December 20, 2024

Virat Kohli's New Haircut

The face card never declines. Virat Kohli's new haircut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yEaazvTF6J — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 20, 2024

