Former Indian national cricket team pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar aka 'Bhuvi' was born on this day, February 5, 1990. Having served Team India for a decade, the legendary 'in-swing' specialist celebrates his 35th birthday today. Born in the City of Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh, he continues to be a part of many glories throughout his career, but the best ones have come with the Men in Blue. The player won the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and two Asia Cups with Team India, being the ace bowler for the team. Once an integral part of the Indian cricket team, the player will also be remembered for his ability to deliver perfect inswingers and contribute with the best economical figures. IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Take A Look At Likely RCB Captains for Indian Premier League Season 18.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's illustrious career started with playing domestic cricket for his state Uttar Pradesh, and he continues to serve the team to date. His international career started with white-ball cricket, in 2012, in high-voltage fixtures against arch-rivals Pakistan. He has been one of the best bowlers in international cricket, with a total of 294 wickets to his name, across the three formats. Even in the world's toughest cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has bagged the Purple Cap for most wickets and also won the title with Sunrisers Hyderabad. As Bhuvi celebrates his 35th birthday, let's have a look at some of the lesser-known facts associated with him: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hat-Trick Video Highlights: Watch Indian Pacer Dismiss Robin Minz, Bal Krishna and Vivekanand Tiwari in Successive Deliveries in JHA vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lesser-Known Facts

#Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked 90 wickets in T20Is, the fourth highest for an Indian bowler

#He picked up a wicket with the very first ball of his ODI debut, dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez

#He has picked 141 wickets in just 121 ODI matches

#The pacer has been an integral part of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winning side

#He has been a part of two Asia Cup-winning sides (2016 and 2018)

#Bhuvneshwar Kumar started his IPL career with RCB in 2009

#Bhuvneshwar Kumar is returning to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after 14 years

#He was a part of the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) squad from 2011-2013

#Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the first bowler to win Purple Cap in IPL for two consecutive seasons

#Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the first bowler to pick five-wicket hauls in all three formats of international cricket: T20Is, ODIs, and Tests

#He was the highest wicket-taker of the 2022 Asia Cup with 11 wickets

#He was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for eleven years, from 2014 to 2024

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for the India national cricket team in 2022, ten years after his debut in December 2012. The 35-turned pacer continues to charm with his economical bowling and quality swings in domestic cricket and IPL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).