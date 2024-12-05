Uttar Pradesh captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a fine performance on Thursday, December 5. He scalped a hat-trick in the final group stage match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 and helped Uttar Pradesh make their place in the knockouts by beating Jharkhand. He picked the wickets of Robin Minz, Bal Krishna and Vivekanand Tiwari to complete the hat-trick and power Uttar Pradesh to a victory. Baroda Smashes Highest Score in T20 History; Abhishek Sharma Slams 28-ball Hundred in Punjab vs Meghalaya SMAT 2024-25.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hat-Trick Video Highlights

1⃣6⃣.1⃣ - Wicket ✅ 1⃣6⃣.2⃣ - Wicket ✅ 1⃣6⃣.3⃣ - Wicket ✅ Watch Bhuvneshwar's terrific hat-trick that helped Uttar Pradesh beat Jharkhand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai 👌👌#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/iZkdrM9S0S pic.twitter.com/p6V6hqkqh1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 5, 2024

