Bjorn Fortuin’s Shot During SA vs ENG 2nd T20I Reminds Fans of Misbah-Ul-Haq’s Infamous Scoop Shot in IND vs PAK ICC World T20 2007 Final, See Reactions

The second T20I between South Africa and England was certainly a nail-bitter where the latter side just managed to pip the hosts by two runs. However, along with thrill and excitement, the match also gave a Deja Vu of the 2007 T20 World Cup Final between India and England. In the last ball of the match, South Africa needed three runs and Bjorn Fortuin was on strike. He received a slower delivery from Tom Curran to which he tried to play a scoop shot. However, the connection wasn’t perfect as the ball lobbed in the air and went straight to Adil Rashid, who was standing at the short-fine leg. Well, the delivery sealed the match for the visitors. However, it seemed nothing but a replica of Misbah-ul-Haq’s famous mistimed scoop shot which made India the inaugural T20 champions. The netizens were also awestruck by the bizarre similarity and below, we’ll look at how they reacted. South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020: ENG Wins the Last Ball Thriller Against SA.

During the finals of the 2007 World T20, Misbah played some brilliant shots and brought the equation down to six runs from four balls but with just one wicket in hand. The match looked in Pakistan’s favour. However, just like Fortuin, the former Pakistani skipper also tried to play a scoop shot off Joginder Sharma in the third delivery and the ball went straight to S Sreesanth at short fine leg and India went on to register a five-run win. Well, Fortuin’s dismissal seemed like a perfect copy of Misbah’s wicket and Twitterati didn’t take long in drawing comparisons. Have a look at some of them.

Watch Video!!

Exactly!!

#SAvsENG South Africa gonna win this match . Bjorn Fortuin : pic.twitter.com/ahtSycxD1s — Eshwar (@Eshwar_sonu) February 14, 2020

Deja Vu!!

Deja vu! The last wicket in the 2nd T20I reminded me of a certain Misbah ul Haq's dismissal in the final of the inaugural T20 world cup. Regardless of the above fact another close encounter played out by both teams. Centurion awaits another T20 classic.#SAvENG, #SAvsENG — Soumya Ghoshal (@SoumyaGhoshal4) February 14, 2020

Nostalgia!!

What a great game of cricket and what a win by England. The Rashid catch reminded me of the Misbah ul Haq , where he played same kind of foolish shot on last ball of 2007 #T20WC final. #ENGvSA #SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/wMdLJVSvMv — Mohammad Hazran🇵🇰 (@KhazranSays) February 14, 2020

SA vs ENG Version!!

Last over in T20I - Joginder Sharma to Misbah ul Haq - Slower ball, scoops in the air, Sreesanth takes the catch at short third man. Just seen a #SAvENG version of this 😂 — Rahul (@cricket_ologist) February 14, 2020

Thriller!!

Remembered India Vs Pakistan Final match T20 WC 2007 Misbah ul haq's Catch By Sreesanth In The Same Style#SAvENG What A Thriller Match — Sai KrishNa Tej (@SaiKrishNaTej7) February 14, 2020

You Got It?

Bjorn Fortuin should have become Aditya Tare, but instead he preferred becoming Misbah-Ul-Haq. Shame! 🤦🏻‍♂️#SAvENG — Yash (@YashdeVilliers) February 14, 2020

Speaking of the South Africa vs England match, Riding on good knocks from Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and a magnificent cameo by Moeen Ali, England posted 204 runs in the first innings. In reply, Temba Bavuma and skipper Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma gave Proteas a flying start. However, their middle-order collapsed and they fell two runs short of England’s total. With this, the series is perfectly poised at 1-1 and the third and deciding encounter will be played on February 16 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.