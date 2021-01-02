Brisbane Heat will host table-toppers Sydney Sixers in their upcoming fixture in KFC Big Bash League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (January 2). Both teams have entirely different journey this season which makes Sixers firm favourites to cross the line. With five victories in six games, they are sitting at the pinnacle of the team standings. On the other hand, nothing much has gone Brisbane’s way this season as they find themselves at the penultimate position with mere one win from five outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of HEA vs SIX match. Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone.

Despite not having many potent names in the squad, the Daniel Hughes-led Sixers have been able to come together as a unit. The likes of Josh Philippe, Daniel Christian and Carlos Brathwaite have delivered with the bat while Steve OKeefe and Jake Ball have been good with the ball in hand. On the other hand, Brisbane haven’t been brilliant without Chris Lynn. Max Bryant and skipper Jimmy Peirson have played some impressive knocks while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ben Laughlin have to deliver in the bowling department. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on January 2, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be held at 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Brisbane Heat Squad: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn(c), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve OKeefe, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu

