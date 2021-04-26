Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has taken the internet by storm with his antics in the viral advertisement for Cred. From cricketers to Bollywood celebrities, many have reacted to the hilarious ad which shows Dravid as ‘Indira Nagar ka Gunda.’ The former cricketer, one of the finest batsmen to have graced the cricket field, is known for his calm demeanour and gentle behaviour. However, the advertisement shows an entirely different side of Dravid, where he can be seen yelling at people while he is stuck in a traffic jam. He even smashes the side mirror of a car and shouts, “Indiranagar ka Gunda hun main.” Virat Kohli Roasts ‘Angry’ Rahul Dravid Over His Acting in Latest Ad for CRED.

Unsurprisingly, the ad got viral in no time, with fans showering love on Dravid’s acting skills. However, portraying an exact opposite version of himself wasn’t easy for the former cricketer, and that is evident in some behind-the-scenes snippets of the advertisement. The footage shows the snippets which weren’t used in the ad alongside the bloopers. “VVS brings the boys,” he says in one of the many snippets shown in the new video. “Don’t awaken my inner beast,” yells Dravid in another one of the snippets. Have a look!

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Dravid serves as a director at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. He has groomed several youngsters at the academy alongside many active cricketers who visit NCA for rehabilitation. With the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year, Dravid will have the onus to ensure every players’ fitness.

