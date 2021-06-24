The Sofia T20 International Series is set to kick off on Thursday, June 24. The competition would feature a total of four teams in Greece, Romania, Serbia and the host nation Bulgaria at the National Sports Academy in their capital city of Sofia. This competition is the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. International Olympic Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Workout Video With a Special Message

Bulgaria would lock horns against Serbia in the first match of the competition. That match would begin at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the National Sports Academy. The hosts had trumped Greece in the Tri-Nation tournament final, which also involved Serbia. Ranked 67th in T20Is, Bulgaria hold the upper hand in their match against Serbia, with the latter not having played any international fixture in the last two years.

Bulgaria vs Serbia 1st T20I, Sofia T20 series, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Bulgaria vs Serbia 1st T20, Sofia T20 series would be played at the National Sports Academy in Sofia. The game is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Bulgaria vs Serbia 1st T20I, Sofia T20 series Match in India

Bulgaria vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Bulgaria vs Serbia Clash?

Fans can enjoy the Bulgaria vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

