Chennai Super Kings last night lost yet another game in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The team lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 37 runs in the 25th game of the IPL 2020. Post the defeat, the official account of the Chennai Super Kings took to social media and posted a couple of tweets after the loss. In one of the tweets, they hailed Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore for the kind of a play put up by them and in the other tweet, the posted a picture of CSK in a huddle. “Another hard day in the office for the men in #yellove. Well played @RCBTweets,” read the first tweet. They posted yet another tweet which read, “Amidst heartbreaks we search for our soul. #Yellove is all we need.” CSK vs RCB Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Talking about the match against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, the match was held at the Dubai International Stadium and it started off with RCB winning the toss and electing to bat first. Virat Kohli’s 90 runs from 52 balls led the team to a total of 169 runs. In response, no other batsman apart from Amabati Rayudu could stay on the pitch for a long time. In the end, the team fell 37 runs short and they lost the game. Now, let's have a look at the tweets posted by the Chennai Super Kings below:

Another one

Amidst heartbreaks we search for our soul. #Yellove is all we need. 💛 pic.twitter.com/g6jOmodlsB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 10, 2020

With this, CSK is placed on number six of the IPL 2020 points table with only four points in their kitty. So far the team has played seven games in the tournament winning two and losing five.

