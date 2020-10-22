In match number 41 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The two teams met in the IPL 2020 season opener and Mumbai emerged victorious. Super Kings will be not only looking to take revenge but they have to make sure they win all the game from here. Meanwhile, you can scroll down below to find out betting odd, free bet odds, match prediction and favourites for CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2020. CSK vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 41.

While Mumbai Indians are comfortably placed on the upper-half of the IPL 2020 points table Chennai Super Kings are languishing at bottom, something that has never happened before in the IPL history. The MS Dhoni-led side are on verge of missing the playoffs qualification. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs MI IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK vs MI Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Given how CSK’s camping has unfolded so far, it is obvious they don’t start as favourites to win this contest. And as per Bet365 meeting odds, CSK have been given 2.30 while favourites MI have been given 1.61.

CSK vs MI Predictions: Who Will Win?

Chennai may have performed poorly this season but they have it in them to stun their opponents going forward. Who knows they start it from Mumbai Indians and keep their IPL 2020 campaign alive.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

