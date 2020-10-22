Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on each other in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings is placed on number eight of the IPL 2020 whereas MI is placed on number three with 12 points in their kitty. MS Dhoni's men have had quite a different season this year. This is the first time that they have been facing this kind of a situation for the first time in the history of IPL. Now, let's have a look at the seven important things to know for the mouth-watering tie. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs MI IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head

MI and CSK have quite an interesting record where the two teams met each other in 31 games. Mumbai has won the maximum times as they have won 18 games. The remaining games are won by the Yellow Army.

CSK vs MI Key Players

MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu are two important players for the Chennai Super Kings. MI has Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are the key players.

CSK vs MI Mini-Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu vs Shardul Thakur are among the key battles to watch out for in Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians for Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 41 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 41 between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

CSK vs MI Match Timings

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match 41 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

CSK vs MI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

CSK vs MI Likely Playing XIs

CSK Probable Playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood/Imran Tahir

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

