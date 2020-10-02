Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take each other on in match 14 of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 2, 2020 (Friday). The two teams find themselves in the bottom two positions in the team’s standings and will be hoping to change that with a win tonight. Meanwhile, SRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and elected to bat first. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finally ended their losing run last time around as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. The addition of Kane Williamson played a crucial role in that role and the 2016 champions would be hoping for a similar performance. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are on a downward trail, losing two games on the trot after the opening day win and are desperate to change their fortunes. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 14th Match Preview: Off-Colour Chennai Super Kings Look to Bounce Back Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK vs SRH Team and Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed.

Six games have been played in Dubai and team's batting first, have won all the games from which two were decided by a super over. Batsmen seem to have gotten good help off the pitch and it is expected to behave in a similar fashion for this game as well. CSK lost their last game in this stadium and would be hoping of not replicating those mistakes again.

The two teams have met each other 12 times in the Indian Premier League with the MS Dhoni-led side holding the upper hand in the head-to-head records. The three-time champions have recorded nine victories in this fixture compared to Hyderabad’s three wins.

