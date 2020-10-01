Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter is scheduled to take place on October 2 (Friday) at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides haven’t made a desirable start to the campaign, losing two of their first three matches and occupying the last two spots in the team standings. Hence, both will be determined to snatch a victory in the upcoming encounter. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the weather and pitch report for the CSK vs SRH match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Unlike the previous seasons, CSK have looked quite fragile in the batting department. The likes of Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and even skipper MS Dhoni haven’t been able to make an impact. Faf du Plessis, however, has done well and will like to extend his excellent form. In the department, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi have done well. On the other hand, SRH’s middle order lacks firepower, which is not great signs early in the tournament. Though Kane Williamson played a good knock in the last game but performing consistently will be a challenge for him. Nevertheless, the likes of Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan have done a great job with the ball. CSK vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 14.

Weather Report:

Fortunately, rain hasn’t played a part in the tournament so far, and weather for the upcoming game is cricket friendly again. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the match will vary between 37 degree Celsius and 39 degree Celsius. With the temperature being so high, dew might play a part in the latter half of the game.

Weather For CSK vs SRH Match

Dubai Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

Just like the previous games, the Dubai track will be a paradise for the batsman. Runs are expected to galore as players will get full value for playing good shots. However, the old ball is likely to spin, and Rashid Khan will be happy to know that. The last game in Dubai saw Kolkata Knight Riders posting 174/ 6 while batting first but a strong Rajasthan Royals line-up were only restricted to 137/9. Hence, following the tradition, the toss-winning captain will elect to bat first.

SRH will take the field as favourites owing to their stellar display in the last game. They defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Dubai and will be determined to get another victory under their belt. On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s troop needs to rectify their strategy to get back to winning ways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).