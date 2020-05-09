CPL 2020: Full List of Players Retained and Signed by Franchises Ahead of Caribbean Premier League T20 Draft

File picture of Chris Gayle. (Photo: CPL T20)

Caribbean Premier League franchises have released the list of retained players and new signings ahead of the tournament’s eighth edition. So far, only three franchises- Barbados Tridents, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders- have made the list public. The CPL 2020 is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 29, subject to relief from coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, St. Lucia Zouks signed Chris Gayle as their marquee player for CPL 2020 and in another announcement, the franchise named Darren Sammy as their captain. CPL 2020: No Discussion on Postponing Caribbean Premier League Yet.

As of franchises have announced only local retentions and signings. International signings will be announced at a later date. The franchises are allowed to retain as many players they wish from their 2019 squads apart from transferring and signing emerging players. Barbados Tridents have retained (including signed) nine players, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have retained seven and Trinbago Knight Riders have retained ten.

CPL 2020 Full List of Players Retained

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer (Barbados), Nyeem Young (Emerging Player), Justin Greaves. CPL 2020: Andy Flower to Coach St Lucia Zokus in Caribbean Premier League.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin (Transferred), Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph and Dominic Drakes (Emerging Player).

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales (Emerging Player), Amir Jangoo ((Emerging Player), Tion Webster and Akeal Hosein.

NOTE: The list will be updated as and when other teams announce their squads.

Barbados Tridents come into the 2020 CPL as defending champions. In the last edition’s final, they defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 27 runs to win the title. It was their second CPL trophy. Trinbago Knight Riders have won most (3) CPL titles. Jamaica Tallawahs have won twice as well.