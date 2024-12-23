The game of cricket is all set to be included in Olympics after 128 years. After the year 1900, for the first time, cricket in T20I format will be included in the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Ahead of that, Olympic games shared a video on social media with connections of previous Olympians in the game of cricket. It included Winston Benjamin, the father of USA athlete Rai Benjamin, Brandon Starc, brother of cricketer Mitchell Starc and brother-in-law of Alyssa Healy and many more. LA Olympics 2028: New York Likely to Host Cricket Matches in Summer Olympic Games at Los Angeles, Says Report.

A Look at Cricketers With Olympic Connections

Blending two worlds of athletic excellence! 🔀💪 With cricket set to feature at #LA28, we take a look at cricketers with Olympic connections. 🏏✨#Olympics | #Cricket | @LA28 | @ICC pic.twitter.com/Rhjak8opTe — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)