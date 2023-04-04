Chennai Super Kings continue their domination at the Chepauk as they get a clinical win against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on return. A dominated performance with the bat and then winning key moments with the ball has ensured a 12-run victory for the MS Dhoni led side as they register their first points on the table in the IPL 2023. A comeback from the loss in the last game and also a win which will generate some confidence and momentum within the CSK players for the remainder of the season. Moeen Ali Wins Man of the Match Award in CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway had a great day as they gave strong start to CSK which powered them to a massive total on board in the first innings. LSG started well too but stepped off the accelerator in the middle overs when they lost wickets in a bunch, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran brought them near but CSK closed them down well in the end and stopped them ahead of the finishing line.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Stat Highlights

# 3rd highest powerplay score for CSK (79)

# First ever 100+ partnership for any wicket against LSG

# Most century partnership by a opening pair (Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway) in IPL (3)

# 50 IPL Wickets for Avesh Khan

# 5000 runs for MS Dhoni in IPL (8th player)

# Highest Powerplay total for LSG (80)

# Third most runs scored in powerplay by both sides (159)

# Joint longest over bowled by Tushar Deshpande (11 balls)

# Krunal Pandya gets 100th IPL cap

# Yash Thakur makes IPL debut

A competitive game at a good batting wicket saw two top IPL teams come hard at each other. CSK will look to get some wins under their belt from here, specially at home where they will play 7 games using the conditions to their advantage, While LSG will want to take a look at their strategy making when they take on their future opponents.

