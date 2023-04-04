As CSK get their first win of IPL 2023 against LSG, Moeen Ali get his first man of the match of the season too starring with the ball against a rampant LSG middle order. He finished with a figure of 4-0-26-4 and took key wickets of KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis, derailing the chase in the middle overs.

Moeen Ali Wins Man of the Match Award

For his match-winning all-round performance in @ChennaiIPL's first home game of the season, Moeen Ali receives the Player of the Match award 🙌🏻#CSK registered a 12-run victory over #LSG 👌👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/buNrPs0BHn#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/C4sEj6ezNC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023

