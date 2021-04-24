Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 19 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 25). Both sides have been on a roll this season and would be raring to emerge victorious in the upcoming fixture. Virat Kohli’s RCB have ticked all the boxes this season, and their quest for the elusive title is on the right track. On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s started the tournament on a losing note but bounced back brilliantly with three straight victories. CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 19.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

The RCB smashed an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan Royals in his last outing and must be high on confidence. With the game taking place in Mumbai, the CSK bowlers won’t find it easy to contain Kohli, and the 32-year-old’s stellar form could dent the Yellow Army further. All these factors make Kohli a formidable candidate for the captain’s slot.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Moeen Ali

While many CSK players have come good this season, no one had a greater impact than Moeen Ali. The England all-rounder tends to push bowlers on the back foot with his aggressive approach earlier in the innings, and his ability to chip in with economical overs makes him an even more incredible asset. Hence, Ali should be the captain of your fantasy side.

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XIs:

CSK Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Lungi Ngidi.

RCB Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams/ Kane Richardson, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

